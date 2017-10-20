U.S. Senate Candidate Campaigns in Marengo Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones hit the campaign trail in west Alabama Friday and made a stop in Linden.

Jones met with more than a dozen elected officials and community leaders from Marengo, Hale, Greene and Sumter counties.

The democratic nominee laid out his platform and took questions from the audience.

Jones says his campaign is picking up steam and his message is resonating with voters.

“I tell them to look at my record, look at Doug Jones and what he wants to try and accomplish on all the issues that affect them,” said Jones.

Jones is facing former Republican Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore in the race.

The special election for the U.S. Senate seat is on December 12th.