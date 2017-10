UPDATE: Montgomery Shooting Turns into Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man who was shot earlier this week has died, which has turned the case into a homicide investigation.

Police say 19-year-old Jadairrus Grimes was shot in the 600 block of Buckingham Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Grimes died on Thursday at Baptist Medical Center South.

Police are seeking help in solving this case. If you have a tip, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 315-STOP.