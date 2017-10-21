Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival Benefits Prattville YMCA Coach a Child Scholarship Fund

by Danielle Wallace

Over 40 teams participated in the Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival that benefits the Prattville YMCA Coach a Child Scholarship Fund.

“We’ve served up some Mexican grits and they seem to be a crowd favorite. They’ve got some chill and corn and a little bit of heat that people like,” says Jennifer Johnston.

“What we decided to make today are Chipotle Gouda grits with shrimp-we put a little Spanish shrimp with it,” says Thomas Stabler.

There was something for every taste and team members say they know exactly why their grits are a winner.

“We have some of the better grits out here as for as consistency goes. We try to get our consistency just right. You know, you want it creamy, don’t want it too runny, too hard but the flavor is what really brings this out today,” says Stabler.

The cook-off and festival benefits the Prattville YMCA Coach a Child Scholarship Fund, providing financial aid to children participating in YMCA activities.

“This was originated by a couple of guys at Gipson Tires Pro-Bob and Hootie Gipson. They grew up at our y and they felt the need to support the y and to bless people in the community,” says Keith Cantrell, Assistant General Director of the Prattville YMCA.

Over the years, the event has helped over 3,000 children.

“We’re in great support of our community and we want to do whatever we can to help anyone in need and get kids active in sports,” says Layne Matthews.

As for the grits, they are judged by anonymous judges on presentation, taste, originality, and content.

“They’re from the south, cooked in the south and they taste “southalicious,” says Matthews.

The winner of this year’s cook-off is a team from Strock Insurance. Their reward is an Oakview Farms Golden Grit Bowl.