Brief Tornado Threat For South Alabama Through Tonight

by Ben Lang

Storms to our southwest have produced a few brief tornadoes this afternoon, and the threat for short-lived tornadoes will gradually transition northeast through this afternoon. The greatest threat will be south of the I-85 corridor, where the Storm Prediction Center places a marginal risk for severe weather. A few storms may also be capable of producing gusts over 60 mph. Again, this is a low-end threat and it will wind down by late this evening. Be sure to follow us on twitter and Facebook, just search for the “Alabama Weather Network” for more frequent updates.

The severe threat will come to and end overnight, but rain and some thunder will continue for the area into early Monday. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ will be possible, but flash flooding doesn’t appear to be a major threat. Most of the rain departs central and south Alabama by the afternoon as cold air behind a front pushes through the area. Temperatures may only rebound into the 60s for the afternoon.

We return to a dry and cool weather pattern for Tuesday through Thursday. A secondary cold front pushes through on Tuesday, dropping afternoon highs on Wednesday into the upper 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday night will be rather chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Another front will approach the area next weekend, bringing a chance for rain and yet another cool-down. We could see temperatures dipping into the 30s again for next Saturday and Sunday night, and highs in the low 60s Sunday and Monday.