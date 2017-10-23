Alabama National Fair about to Open

by Ellis Eskew

We’re just a few days away from the Alabama National Fair opening its gates.

And crews are working hard to get it all set up in time.

The fair will bring lots of your favorite rides, food and entertainment.

But there will also be some different attractions this year.

“We’ve got Scott’s World of Magic that’s new this year and then we got an old world circus here called Worlds of Wonder and it’s an old school circus. They got the sword swallowers and the escape artists and all those neat things that will be going on,” said GEneral Manager Randy Stephenson.

Brothers Osborne is set to play Saturday October 28th

Fantasia will be at the fair Sunday October 29th

Local bands will be playing Friday November 3rd

And there will be a 25 thousand dollar giveaway on Saturday November 4th.

