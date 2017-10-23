Another Cold Snap Ahead

by Shane Butler

One cold front has moved east and pushed the rain out of our area. A second front will swing through and bring a re-enforcing shot of cooler air to the area Tuesday. High pressure slides in behind the front and we expect mostly clear and dry conditions to prevail all week. Temps will start out chilly but recover nicely by afternoon. Another frontal boundary heads into the region Saturday. Looks like another round of showers and possibly a t-storm with this frontal passage. The air behind this front will be the coldest so far this season. We could be looking at some upper 30s Sunday and Monday morning.