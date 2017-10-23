Montgomery Woman Arrested in Fatal Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a woman in a man’s fatal stabbing.

Police say 32-year-old Harriet Holloway is charged with murder. Police say she is being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Peter Zetrenne was stabbed Saturday morning in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South.

Police say they took Holloway into custody at the scene. They say the two people had a dispute before the stabbing.