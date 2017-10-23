Selma Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating a weekend shooting that leaves one person dead and another person hurt.

Lt. Tory Neely says a 20 year old woman was killed after being shot at a party early Sunday morning.

He says the shooting happened at Prime Ultra Lounge on the 200 block of Maxey Street.

Neely says it appears multiple gunmen opened fire in the direction of the club from a side street.

He says a man was also shot by the gunfire.

Neely says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“From what we’re knowing and understanding from talking to witnesses, she was an innocent bystander, along with the gentleman, was an innocent bystander,” said Neely.

Anyone with information that can help police call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.