Noon Update: Clearing Sky, Cooler Days Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

This afternoon, we are seeing improving weather as the system exits and many of us could be drying out, with perhaps some peeks of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

MIDWEEK: Tuesday through Thursday will be highlighted by dry and cool weather for Alabama. Expect days with abundant sunshine and high below average with 60s, and actually Wednesday should be the coolest day with lower 60s; some locations will hold in the 50s all day. Night will be clear and chilly with upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures slowly begin to moderate for the second half of the week.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Friday will start off dry, but another trough will be digging south and will cause another cold front to move towards Alabama, meaning rain and storms are expected Friday night and into Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 70s, while upper 60s are expected Saturday. The GFS shows this too be a rather quick system and exiting the state late Saturday. As of now, Sunday will be dry with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 60s.

“BOO”DOOLAND: A quick look at the Halloween weather, of course just looking at model trends and not an official forecast, that would just be spooky knowing the exact weather so far into the future. According to the latest run of the GFS, for Halloween Day, we are going to be in between systems and for now it looks dry and comfortable. This will likely change several times the next ten days. Another storm system is expected by November 2nd & 3rd.

Have a great day!

Ryan