Clear & Dry

by Shane Butler

Our clear and dry weather pattern will remain in place through Friday. Mornings will start out chilly with lows in the 40s but temps rebound nicely into the 70s late week. Another cold front heads our way and kicks off a round of showers/t-storms Saturday. It’s a quick moving system so we don’t expect any prolonged rain activity. Much colder air will spill into the state behind the front. We see some of the coldest air so far this fall moving in Saturday night into Sunday. Looks like upper 30s will be possible for a few mornings. High pressure returns and keeps us sunny and dry early next week. Abundant sunshine will allow temps to recover into the 70s for highs once again.