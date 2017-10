Former Game Warden Arrested on Shoplifting Charges

by Rashad Snell

On October 23, at approximately 4:00pm, Prattville Police Department responded to Bass Pro Shop on a report of shoplifting.

Officers made contact with James Hasty Hudson, 56, of Trillium Court in Wetumpka and took him into custody without incident. Hudson is reported to have taken archery merchandise valued at $73.98.

The merchandise was later recovered and Hudson was placed in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $500.00 bond.