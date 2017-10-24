Rewards Offered for Information on Whereabouts of Missing Men

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

BRENT TALLEY

Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Brent Talley. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.

Brent Talley, 67, was last seen by family in the 300 block of Kingswood Drive on November 22, 2016 at 9:00 a.m., wearing a long-sleeved brown plaid shirt, khaki cargo pants, gray sneakers and a red baseball cap.

Mr. Talley was being treated for dementia.

If you know the current whereabouts of Brent Talley, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

________________

HAROLD LLOYD

Family members are still searching for answers to the whereabouts of their love one, Harold Lloyd. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward and the family of offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to his whereabouts.

Harold Lloyd, 93, was last seen, by family members, on September 9. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants. Lloyd is missing 4 fingers on his right hand.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag #PXF8976. His vehicle has not yet been recovered.

If you know the current whereabouts of Harold Lloyd, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Related Posts

Teen Wanted for Assault of Prattville Officer, Rec...
Lyn Stuart Seeking Full Term as Chief Justice
Alabama National Fair about to Open
Selma Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured