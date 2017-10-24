Selma Police Asks Public for Help in Latest Murder Case

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier is reaching out to the community for information to help take a murderer off the street.

Twenty year old Shykereya Leggett of Selma died after being shot at Prime Ultra Lounge early Sunday morning.

Leggett was the mother of an infant son.

Thirty-one year old Eddie Williams of Selma was also injured in the shooting.

Collier is asking the public to take a stand — and help authorities bring whoever is responsible for the shooting to justice.

“If we can’t look at this situation and be willing to come forward with information, because I know there are people out there with information, then at which point, or what level, does it take for us to do that,” said Collier.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125 or (334) 874-6611.