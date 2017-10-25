Alabama Photographer Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

by Jeff Sanders

An Alabama photographer has pleaded guilty to more than 175 counts of possession of child pornography. Todd Wayne Fye was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, but entered his guilty plea last week. Fye owned a photography studio in Dothan. Houston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bill Rafferty said at the time of Fye’s arrest that police do not believe the images in Fye’s possession were related to his business. Fye remains in jail and is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29. He faces a lengthy prison sentence.

