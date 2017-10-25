Butler County Deputies Investigating Double Homicide

by Kimberly Hyde

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a double homicide that happened today near Greenville.

This morning around 9:30, officers were dispatched to a location in front of the property of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church on Airport Road. When they arrived, they say they found the bodies of two males in a vehicle on the side of the road.

The identities of both victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Both the Greenville Police Department and SBI are assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information that might help solve this case, contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 382-6521.