Classes Resume at Bullock County Schools Following Threats

by Danielle Wallace

School is back in session in Bullock County after a Bullock County High School Female student was arrested for making terrorist threats.

Officials say the threats were sent via email to high school Principal Derrick Harris.

“This was an isolated incident. I’m glad it turned out where no one got hurt,” says Chief Danny Jackson of the Union Springs Police Dept.

The threats were reported anonymously. Union Springs Police and Bullock County Sheriff’s Department worked together in the search for weapons and the person responsible. As for why the student sent the threats?

“She didn’t give a reason. A lot of times these young teenagers do things seeking attention,” says Jackson.

There was a heavy police presence Wednesday at the schools.

“We always patrol the schools and today we gave them a little extra patrol,” says Jackson.

Chief Danny Jackson says it is not the first time dealing with school bomb threats. He just hopes it doesn’t happen again. Whether you are a adult or juvenile, the penalties are serious.

“It will be totally left up to the juvenile court but the charges are serious charges,” says Jackson.