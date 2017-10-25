Community Gathers for Historic Pike Road School Dedication

by Ellis Eskew

It was a special night for the Pike Road community as they dedicated the newly renovated Historic Pike Road School Wednesday.

The historic school is one hundred years old and 47 years ago it had to shut its doors.

But now, with some new renovations, it opened at the beginning of the school year.

“Tonight is a celebration of the history of Pike Road connecting with the future. It’s an opportunity for those a part of this school in its original days to see what they have done for the students that are here today,” said Mayor Gordon Stone.

The school holds seventh through tenth grade.

Alumni from the original school attended the dedication told stories.

“I’m just glad to see the school become a reality again. My family and I went to school and graduated here and my grandparents were instrumental in the formation of this school,” said alumni Dan Jones of the Class of 1953.

The students have been attending the school for the past two months.

Officials say the feedback has been very good.