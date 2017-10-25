Quick Warm Up

by Shane Butler

Sunny and dry for now but changes are on the way for the upcoming weekend. We get another beautiful fall day Thursday but clouds and some rain works into the area Friday. It’s a round of showers moving in from the south ahead of a cold front. The better chance for rain will come on Saturday as the front moves through the area. This will be a quick moving frontal boundary so we expect dry conditions to return late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Much colder air will spill in behind the front and we are facing some of the coldest air so far this fall Sunday and Monday mornings. Sunny and warmer days are ahead for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday is Halloween and it’s looking nice and dry. Temps will be in the 60s during trick or treating hours.