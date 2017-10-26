1 Arrested, 1 Sought in Deadly Nightclub Shooting

by Lillie Dunn

One person is in custody and police are looking for another suspect following a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Selma.

Police Chief Spencer Collier tells area media that 30-year-old Juantonio Oteis Cosby was arrested late Wednesday. He’s being charged with murder and assault, but court records aren’t yet available to show if he has a lawyer.

Police are still looking for 29-year-old Kenneth O’Neal Ingram. Collier says the men are suspected in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at a nightclub in Selma early Sunday.

Collier says gunmen opened fire with a high-powered rifle, killing 20-year-old Concordia College student Shykereya Leggett. She’s described as a mother of one and a member of the school’s volleyball team. A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg.

