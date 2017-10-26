Alabama Business Shuts Down Amid State Lawsuit Over Gambling

by Lillie Dunn

A north Alabama business is shutting down until a court rules on the state’s lawsuit claiming it’s an illegal gambling operation.

A court order says River City Entertainment in Lacey Springs and the state have reached an agreement while a judge considers claims the business operates illegal electronic gambling machines.

The order issued late Wednesday by Morgan County Circuit Judge Steven Haddock says the business must stay closed until a hearing or a decision on whether the machines are legal.

Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling the order a step forward to end illegal gambling.

An attorney representing River City Entertainment didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday. Company officials have denied doing anything illegal.

The state sued River City Entertainment and several other establishments earlier this month.

