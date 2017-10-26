Annual Tale Tellin’ Festival Preps Underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Folks in Selma are gearing up for the 39th Annual Kathryn Tucker Windham Alabama Tale Tellin’ Festival coming up this weekend.

Organizers are getting everything ready to host the two-day event Friday and Saturday.

They say the festival is about sharing great stories — laughing out loud — and enjoying family fun.

They say this year storytellers will celebrate Alabama’s people and remind us our our roots.

“We believe very strongly in the power of story,” said Arts Revive Executive Director Martha Lockett.

“And it doesn’t have to be somebody on a stage. It’s when you’re sitting at the kitchen table and grandma says, Do you remember when? And that’s how you pass along who you are and what you’re culture is and what matters to you in those stories.”

The weekend also includes Oktober Fest on the Avenue, an all day open air party, Saturday on Water Avenue.

More information about the Tale Tellin’ Festival is available at www.artsrevive.com.