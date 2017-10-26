Golden Apple: Brandon Howard

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. Band Director Brandon Howard at Jefferson Davis High School continues working just as hard today as when he started 14 year ago because making it through tough times, more often offers a reward in the long term verses the short term in the lives of his students. .

BRANDON HOWARD: Stay humble, continue working, sometimes it gets tough, but there is light at the end the end of the tunnel. Everybody teacher knows at the end of the day, when the students receive all the information, they go out into society and they do well. That is our reward.

ANCHOR TAG: Congratulations Mr. Howard! If you know of a great educator we should recognize, you can nominate them by going to our website, Alabama News dot Net, click on the “Golden Apple” banner and fill out the nomination form.