Harvey Weinstein sues former company

by Lillie Dunn

Harvey Weinstein is suing his former company seeking access to his employment file and emails to help defend the former film mogul from multiple investigations.

Weinstein’s lawsuit against the company he co-founded cites the fallen mogul’s need to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases for needing to access the records.

He also cites the possibility of suing for wrongful termination. The lawsuit filed in Delaware on Thursday states that Weinstein believes his email account will exonerate him and The Weinstein Co. from claims leveled against him.

Weinstein was fired from the company on Oct. 8, days after reports of sexual harassment by the producer ran in the New York Times.

The suit also states Weinstein’s contention that he can provide context to his emails that would help defend against a civil rights investigation launched by New York’s attorney general.

An email seeking comment from The Weinstein Co. was not immediately returned.

