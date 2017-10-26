Montgomery Cancels Vets Day Parade

Will hold an event at Riverwalk Stadium instead

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery officials have decided to replace the Veterans Day parade the city organized for the past seven years with an event inside Riverwalk Stadium this year.

The city’s announcement quotes Mayor Todd Strange:

“Although support has been steady in the past, hosting a much larger event at Riverwalk Stadium will help us accommodate even more residents, visitors and service members, to whom we will reaffirm our unwavering support and steadfast commitment by offering a free event with food, fun and a few surprises.”

“Gates will open at 8 a.m. on November 10 for the free, family-friendly event featuring a dozen historic military vehicles, more than 35 military vendors and static displays, a performance by the 151st Army Band and an inflatable area for children. Parking will be available at the Biscuits parking lots along Coosa Street. Shuttle service from the parking area to the stadium will run from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.”

WHAT: City of Montgomery Veterans Day Celebration;

WHERE: Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery;

WHEN: Friday—November 10— 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.