Rain Heading Our Way

by Shane Butler

We have one more warm day before the coldest air so far of the season comes rolling in this weekend. A cold front will be bringing a round of showers and t-storms ahead and along the it Friday into Saturday. The rain moves out quickly Saturday evening and much colder air spills into the state. Sunday morning starts out in the upper 30s and only warms into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. It will be a brief cold snap with mid to upper 30s Monday morning but temps are back in the 70s by Tuesday afternoon. We have some nice conditions ahead for Halloween next week. Tuesday evening during trick or treating hours will be clear and cool with temps in the 60s. Looks like more rain activity coming our way later next week.