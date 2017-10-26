Suspect Wanted for Theft Turns Himself In

by Lillie Dunn

A man wanted for theft has turned himself in. CrimeStoppers released photos of the suspect on October 19th.

After being shown on television and social media, the suspect contacted the lead Investigator and identified himself as Mardrecuis Williams.

The Investigator has closed the case and referred the case to the Autauga County Grand Jury.

On Sunday, October 8, 2017, Mardrecuis Williams entered the Big Bass gas station located at 1402 Highway 14 West in Prattville and stole a customer’s iPhone 7.

The property was later recovered.