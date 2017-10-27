Alabama Ranked Second on Most Religious States List

by Rashad Snell

What makes Alabama the second most religious state in America? 24/7 Wall St. reports that Alabama narrowly missed out being the most religious state in the country, but it is still near the top in many religious metrics. The state has the highest share of adults who consider themselves religious and the highest percentage of Christians among states. Click HERE to read 24/7 Wall St.’s article on “America’s Most (and Least) Religious States.”

Alabama also has the highest percentage of adults who say religion is very important in their lives at 77%. It is also tied for the highest percentage of adults who believe in God with absolute certainty at 82%.

Christianity is by far the most common religion in the United States, with 70% of Americans identifying as Christian. To break it down further, 25% or Americans are evangelical, 21% are Catholic, 15% are mainline Protestant, and 6% are Protestant. States that are more evangelical tend to be more deeply religious overall.

Despite the high levels of Christianity, the fastest-growing religious affiliation is actually no religion at all. The percentage of adults who are religiously unaffiliated adults grew in every state except for one, and it was the fastest growing ideology in almost every state for which there was data.

Methodology

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a 2014 Pew Research Center survey of all 50 states and their religious makeup. Using data from Pew, 24/7 Wall St. ranked states based on how highly religious their populations are. The study also determined the importance of religion residents’ lives, worship attendance, frequency of prayer, and the belief in God.

*Information from 24/7 Wall St.*