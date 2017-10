Autauga County Authorities Search for Armed Vehicle Breaking & Entering Suspect(s)

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Suspect (1)

2/3 Suspect_002 (2)

3/3 Suspect_003 (2)





On October 26, on the 2000 Block of Vonica Rose Street in Deatsville, an overnight Breaking and Entering of a vehicle occurred.

Autauga County investigators released video of the suspect(s). One suspect appears to be armed during the offense.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!