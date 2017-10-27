Chef’s Corner with Stacey Little: Cheese Ball Goblins
Cheese Ball Goblin
Serves: Serves 8 to 10
Ingredients
- 1 cup Borden Finely Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- 2 (8-ounce) blocks cream cheese, room temperature
- 1 (10-ounce) can white meat chicken, drained
- 1 (1-ounce) packet ranch salad dressing and seasoning mix
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 cup chopped pecans
For the goblin:
- chives
- green olives
- eyes
- toothpicks
Instructions
- To make the cheese ball, combine the softened cream cheese, Borden cheddar, chicken, ranch mix, and mayo in a large bowl. Stir to combine. Spoon the mixture onto a large piece of plastic wrap and wrap it, forming it into a ball as you go. Refrigerate for about 4 hours to allow it to firm up. Once it is firm, it will be even easier to form. Once firm, unwrap and carefully coat with pecan pieces.
- To decorate the cheese ball, use a toothpick to poke holes in the top and place pieces of chives in the holes to create hair. Place the eyes in the cheese ball. Make the nose by putting toothpicks in two green olives and place them together to look like a nose.