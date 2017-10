A Cold Weekend Ahead

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight: Scattered showers with lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Windy with showers; expect highs near 60°.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a highs near 65°.