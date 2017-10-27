Millbrook Police Search for Sonic Drive-In Armed Robber

by Rashad Snell

On Sunday, October 22, the Sonic Drive-In located at 77 Dudley Drive in Millbrook was robbed by an unknown male suspect.

Investigators say the suspect was armed with a black unknown type handgun. An employee was made to re-enter the business at gun point to open the safe. The suspect collected an unspecified amount of money and fled away in a small sedan driven by a second suspect. The car was parked behind the Auto Zone nearby.

The suspect was described as being a black male approximately 6’0″ tall, 200 pounds, medium length hair, mustache/goatee combo, wearing large earrings, black Bulls hat with red bill, black socks, black slides and a navy blue track suit with green, red and white accents.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!