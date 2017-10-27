Much Cooler This Weekend

by Ben Lang

After temperatures rebounded for the second half of the week, yet another cool-down is quickly approaching for this weekend. Rain is also on tap for tonight and for at least part of the day Saturday. A cold front will be pushing into west Alabama around midnight. Showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder will be riding ahead of and just behind this frontal boundary. Overnight lows are tough to call, but likely to fall into lower 50s west, and upper 50s east by sunrise Saturday. Our high temperatures for Saturday will actually come sometime around midnight tonight ahead of that front. Rain will also continue back behind the front through at least early afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be able to rebound into the mid 50s. Expect a cloudy sky for most of the day, with skies clearing west to east towards sunset.

Saturday night will be rather chilly. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s, and there could even be frost in a few spots early Sunday morning. Sunday will be sunny and cool, with highs near 60. Sunday night appears to be our coldest so far this season, with lows in the mid 30s, likely a couple degrees colder than Saturday night.

We will be on a gradual warming trend for next week. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be back into the mid 70s the rest of the week. Halloween looks good, with a clear sky and mild temperatures for trick-or-treating. A chance for rain could return towards next weekend.