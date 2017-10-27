Security Changes to the Montgomery County Courthouse?

by Ellis Eskew

County officials are taking a closer look at courthouse security after a witness was shot outside a few days ago.

This was the scene Monday after a man was gunned down on Lawrence Street after testifying in a murder case. He later died at the hospital.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says even though security was offered and denied from the witness that was shot, they are still taking a closer look at what can be improved at the courthouse.

“We are evaluating our security protocols and security plans. We already put those into action and we are doing other things to make sure our witnesses are protected,” said Bailey.

As for the way trials will be affected, Bailey says there will not be a huge impact. He believes this was an isolated event about an ongoing feud between families, but justice will be sought.