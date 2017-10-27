Suspects in Deadly Selma Nightclub Shooting Arrested

by George McDonald

1/2 Kenneth Ingram

2/2 Juantonio Oteis Cosby



From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police have arrested two suspects in a deadly nightclub shooting that claimed the life of a young mother.

Twenty-nine year old Kenneth Ingram of Selma turned himself in to police Thursday morning — after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Thirty year old Juantonio Cosby of Selma was arrested Wednesday.

Police says Shykereya Leggett was killed and Eddie Williams was injured when Ingram and Cosby opened fire at Prime Ultra Lounge early Sunday morning.

Leggett was the 20 year old mother of an infant son.

“Life is stressful, we want to get out. We want to enjoy ourselves. We want to let our hair down, we want to breathe a little,” said Ashley Reese of Selma.

“We want to relax but its hard because of senseless acts like this. People not caring who they kill. People not caring who they hurt.”

Ingram and Cosby are each charged with one count of Murder and one count of Assault 1st Degree.

They both being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.