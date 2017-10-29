Montgomery Biscuits Host First-Ever Ballpark Candy Walk

Hundreds of trick-or-treaters hit Riverwalk Stadium for inaugural event

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0219

Sunday afternoon, hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out to Riverwalk Stadium.

It was for the first annual Ballpark Candy Walk.

The free event was hosted by the Montgomery Biscuits and featured food, games, face painting, hay rides, and more.

Our very own superheroes – Olivia Deas and Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler – were on hand to give out candy to the youngsters.

Biscuits General Manager Scott Trible says it’s their way of giving back to the community.

“It was something we wanted to do just to have a fun event in October to celebrate the season and really just be a great community partner,” said Trible. “The response has been overwhelming.”