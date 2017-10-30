Billingsley Man Killed in I-65 Crash with Tractor Trailer

by Rashad Snell

A three-vehicle crash on Sunday, October 29, claimed the life of a Billingsley man.
Matthew Blair Prebula, 23, was killed when the 2015 Dodge Ram he was driving side-swiped a 2017 Nissan Altima before striking a guardrail.  The Dodge was then struck by a 2005 Freightliner tractor trailer.  Prebula was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the crash, the Dodge Ram was traveling south bound in the north bound lanes. The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 65 at the 191 mile marker, approximately six miles north of Prattville.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

