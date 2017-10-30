City of Greenville Expanding Magnolia Cemetery

Hundreds of burial plots now available for public purchase

by Kimberly Hyde

The City of Greenville is now offering funeral plots in Magnolia Cemetery for the first time in 25 years.

The expansion is all thanks to a half a million dollar storm drainage renovation across Alabama Highway 10.

“We figured a way to pay for fixing our street, but at the same time add some cemetery lots.” said Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon.

Hundreds of plots are up for sell. 74 cremation lots with stainless steel markers are also available. Prices start at $800 and go up to $2,000.

“We have 292 double lots,” said Dee Blackmon, Greenville City Clerk. “We have four singles which some of those have already been sold.”

Plots went on sale last week. Since then, city officials say the response has been overwhelming. They’ve already sold about 50 lots.

“We want to sell them because we need to pay back the money we spent on fixing the roads,” said Mayor McLendon.

Money well spent, officials say. Afterall, buying a burial lot can mean peace of mind.

“Well, I think that it would be a good thing for families to discuss and go ahead and purchase so their children won’t have to do it,” said Blackmon.

If you’re interested in purchasing a lot in Magnolia Cemetery, you can call Greenville City Hall at (334) 382-2647.