Former Bama State Women’s Basketball Star to be Inducted into SWAC Hall of Fame

by Rashad Snell

The 2017 Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame Class has been announced, with nine of the league’s most influential contributors set to be welcomed including a former Alabama State standout.

Former Alabama State University women’s basketball standout Shameka Jackson is one of the nine inductees who will be honored at the ceremony.

As a Lady Hornet, Jackson was one of the most dominant women’s basketball players in the history of the SWAC. The Saginaw, Mich. native earned Player of the Year honors at the conclusion of the 2002-03 season and garnered All-SWAC distinction three times. At the time of her graduation, Jackson was the fourth player in conference history to score at least 2,000 points in her collegiate career. She graduated from Alabama State University as the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,094) — a figure that ranked second in league annals — and rebounder (842).

Jackson becomes the 17th member of the SWAC Hall of Fame from Alabama State, and the first since 2015. She joins the likes of C.J. Dunn (1992), Severne Frazier (1992), John H. Jones (1993), G.H. Lockhart (1993), John Garrick Hardy (1994), Charles (Buddy) Spears (1994), Frank Lewis (1995), Jesse White (1995), Norman W. Walton II (1996), William B. Gary (1997), Eddie Robinson, Jr. (1998), Lewis Jackson (1999), James Oliver (2002), Horace Crump (2009), Reggie Barlow (2013) and Steve Rogers (2015).

Other inductees include Alcorn State’s James Williams and Roynell Young, Mississippi Valley State’s William Brown (posthumous), Texas Southern’s Dr. Dwalah Fisher, Prairie View A&M’s Clifton Gilliard (posthumous) and Patricia Jackson, Southern’s Dr. David Ponton, Jr., and Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Wallace Francis will be enshrined on Nov. 30 at The Westin Galleria in Houston, Texas.

The newest members of the Hall of Fame were selected from a list of nominees who were submitted by his or her respective institution. The nominees were then elected for induction by the selection committee from members appointed by SWAC Presidents and Chancellors.

The induction is set to begin with a reception at 6 pm.