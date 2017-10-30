Halloween Events Across the Area

Posted:

by Claire Jacobs


If you and your family are looking for some spooky fun to celebrate Halloween, there are plenty of events across west, central, and south Alabama.

Here’s a list of what’s happening on Tuesday, October 31st:

Selma:
Halloween Carnival for Kids
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Sports Bar and Grill on Selma Avenue

Greenville:
Trick Or Treat on Commerce
5:30pm – 7:00pm
Along Commerce Street

Prattville:
East Memorial Baptist Church Family Fun Fall Festival
5:30pm – 7:30pm
East Memorial Baptist on Old Ridge Road.
There will be free games, free inflatables, free hayrides and free candy.

Montgomery:
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Annual “Spooktacular”
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Shriner’s Temple

Pumpkins + Pints
6:oopm – 8:00pm
Pies and Pints, The Shoppes at Eastchase
All proceeds benefit the Joy to Life Foundation

Vaughn Forest Church Forest Festival
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Vaughn Forest Church on Vaughn Road
Free games, candy, face-painting, rock climbing wall, inflatables, food, hay rides and more.

Related Posts

Alabama Ranked Second on Most Religious States Lis...
Remembering Jamari
“Mensa” Offers to IQ-Test Trump &...