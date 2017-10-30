Halloween Events Across the Area

by Claire Jacobs



If you and your family are looking for some spooky fun to celebrate Halloween, there are plenty of events across west, central, and south Alabama.

Here’s a list of what’s happening on Tuesday, October 31st:

Selma:

Halloween Carnival for Kids

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Sports Bar and Grill on Selma Avenue

Greenville:

Trick Or Treat on Commerce

5:30pm – 7:00pm

Along Commerce Street

Prattville:

East Memorial Baptist Church Family Fun Fall Festival

5:30pm – 7:30pm

East Memorial Baptist on Old Ridge Road.

There will be free games, free inflatables, free hayrides and free candy.

Montgomery:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Annual “Spooktacular”

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Shriner’s Temple

Pumpkins + Pints

6:oopm – 8:00pm

Pies and Pints, The Shoppes at Eastchase

All proceeds benefit the Joy to Life Foundation

Vaughn Forest Church Forest Festival

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Vaughn Forest Church on Vaughn Road

Free games, candy, face-painting, rock climbing wall, inflatables, food, hay rides and more.