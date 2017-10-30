Halloween Events Across the Area
If you and your family are looking for some spooky fun to celebrate Halloween, there are plenty of events across west, central, and south Alabama.
Here’s a list of what’s happening on Tuesday, October 31st:
Selma:
Halloween Carnival for Kids
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Sports Bar and Grill on Selma Avenue
Greenville:
Trick Or Treat on Commerce
5:30pm – 7:00pm
Along Commerce Street
Prattville:
East Memorial Baptist Church Family Fun Fall Festival
5:30pm – 7:30pm
East Memorial Baptist on Old Ridge Road.
There will be free games, free inflatables, free hayrides and free candy.
Montgomery:
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Annual “Spooktacular”
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Shriner’s Temple
Pumpkins + Pints
6:oopm – 8:00pm
Pies and Pints, The Shoppes at Eastchase
All proceeds benefit the Joy to Life Foundation
Vaughn Forest Church Forest Festival
6:00pm – 8:00pm
Vaughn Forest Church on Vaughn Road
Free games, candy, face-painting, rock climbing wall, inflatables, food, hay rides and more.