Pair of Hornets Earn SWAC Player of the Week Honors Following Magic City Classic Win

by Rashad Snell

Alabama State University seniors Ronnie Scott and Trevor Vincent were honored for their performances against Alabama A&M University on Saturday by the conference office as they won a pair of awards, announced by the conference office Monday morning.

Scott, who was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, won Defensive MVP of the Magic City Classic after scoring his second defensive touchdown of the season. The senior picked off an Alabama A&M pass on their first offensive drive, and ran it back 59 yards to give Alabama State an early 7-0 lead. He also finished the game with a pass breakup, before leaving in the third.

Vincent, who was named the SWAC Special Teams Player of the Week, averaged 40.4 yards per punt against Alabama A&M on seven punts, and in windy conditions. He ended the day with a long of 48, and had three punts land inside the 20. He also only allowed one return (of two yards) on the punts.

Alabama State (2-5, 2-2 SWAC) returns to action Saturday afternoon against Jackson State on the road, with kick set for 1 pm.