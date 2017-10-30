Man Drowns After Falling into the Coosa River

by Rashad Snell

Authorities say an Alabama man who fell into a river has drowned.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Jess Thornton told Al.com that the body of 42-year old George Zeigler was recovered near where he fell into the Coosa River on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say ALEA troopers and the agency’s Marine Patrol Division were continuing to investigate the incident as of Sunday night.

Further details have not been released.

