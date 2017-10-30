Mom Advocates for Teal Pumpkin Project

by Andrew James

3-year-old Avery Mobley is ready for Halloween. Like many kids her age, it’s a night unlike any other.

Unfortunately, Halloween is a little different for Avery because she has a severe peanut allergy, any type of contact with peanuts can have serious consequences.

“Oh it’s bad, the first time she had a piece of peanut bread, peanut toast and her face immediately swole up, her eyes were like swollen shut she gets really puffy and kind of holds her throat,” explained Ashley Mobley.

Now she’s promoting the Teal Pumpkin Project this Halloween to help make trick-or-treating special for Avery.

It’s a simple concept, a teal pumpkin outside of a home signals that treats will be food allergy friendly.

“When you go to the grocery store get your Reese’s cups and then get a bag of vampire teeth,” she shared.

For more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project click here.