Montgomery County Arrests: October 23-29 Posted: Oct 30, 2017 11:49 AM CDT Updated: Oct 30, 2017 12:03 PM CDT by Rashad Snell

Desi Woodall Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, & Resisting Arrest

Starr Sullins Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

April Rushing Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

James Rembert Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court-Probation Revocation

Darius Pressley Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Rape 2nd

Timothy Palmer Arrest Date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): Burglary Third Degree - Burglary-Non-Residence-Force & Probation Violation-Revocation

Kevin Nelson Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

Tremayne Moorer Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court

Marcus Moorer Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Pistol-Carrying without License

Morris Moore Jr. Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

Larry Mitchell Arrest Date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

Amy Medlen Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court

Johnathan McClendon Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

Jason Majors Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court & Receiving Stolen Property 1st

Michael Lewis Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

Frank Kelly Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s) Auto Burglary & Theft of Property II

Cindy Franklin Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

Javonte Crittenden Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

Jarman Chattom Arrest Date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Probation Revocation

Alexander Brinson Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Assault & Robbery 1st

Josephus Boone Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): CAPITAL MURDER OF PERSON IN A VEHICLE FROM OUTSIDE THE VEHICLE

Jacquees Boone Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree

Dezkendray Williams Arrest date: 10/29/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd of Dwelling & Theft of Property

Justin Weaver Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Possession of Controlled Substance

Alexis Stokes Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge: Escape 3rd, False Statement-Giving false Name or Address to law enforcement officer,& Marijuana Possession 2nd

Hugh Simington Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Auto Burglary & Theft of Property II

Clifford Moore Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Contempt of Court

Darrell Johnson Arrest date: 10/28/17 Charge: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs & Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Eric Gantt Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance & Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 3rd

Robert Allen Arrest date: 10/27/2017 Charge: On Loan from DOC

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates October 23rd through October 29th.