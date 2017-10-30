Montgomery County Arrests: October 23-29

by Rashad Snell

1/31 Mugshots 10/23-10/29

2/31 Desi Woodall Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, & Resisting Arrest

3/31 Starr Sullins Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

4/31 April Rushing Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

5/31 James Rembert Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court-Probation Revocation



6/31 Darius Pressley Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Rape 2nd

7/31 Timothy Palmer Arrest Date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): Burglary Third Degree - Burglary-Non-Residence-Force & Probation Violation-Revocation

8/31 Kevin Nelson Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

9/31 Tremayne Moorer Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court

10/31 Marcus Moorer Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Pistol-Carrying without License



11/31 Morris Moore Jr. Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

12/31 Larry Mitchell Arrest Date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

13/31 Amy Medlen Arrest date: 10/26/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court

14/31 Johnathan McClendon Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

15/31 Jason Majors Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): By Order of Court & Receiving Stolen Property 1st



16/31 Michael Lewis Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

17/31 Frank Kelly Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s) Auto Burglary & Theft of Property II

18/31 Cindy Franklin Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

19/31 Javonte Crittenden Arrest date: 10/25/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

20/31 Jarman Chattom Arrest Date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd & Probation Revocation



21/31 Alexander Brinson Arrest date: 10/23/17 Charge(s): Assault & Robbery 1st

22/31 Josephus Boone Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): CAPITAL MURDER OF PERSON IN A VEHICLE FROM OUTSIDE THE VEHICLE

23/31 Jacquees Boone Arrest date: 10/24/17 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree

24/31 Dezkendray Williams Arrest date: 10/29/17 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd of Dwelling & Theft of Property

25/31 Justin Weaver Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Possession of Controlled Substance



26/31 Alexis Stokes Arrest Date: 10/30/17 Charge: Escape 3rd, False Statement-Giving false Name or Address to law enforcement officer,& Marijuana Possession 2nd

27/31 Hugh Simington Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Auto Burglary & Theft of Property II

28/31 Clifford Moore Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Contempt of Court

29/31 Darrell Johnson Arrest date: 10/28/17 Charge: Trafficking in Illegal Drugs & Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd

30/31 Eric Gantt Arrest date: 10/27/17 Charge: Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance & Criminal Possession Forged Instrument 3rd



31/31 Robert Allen Arrest date: 10/27/2017 Charge: On Loan from DOC































































