Police Search for Wetumpka Gas Station Robber

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

On October 26, between 9:10 and 9:15 p.m., an unknown male robbed the H&K gas station located at the corner of Highway 111 and Highway 14 in Wetumpka.

According to witnesses, the suspect was driving a silver or beige Ford Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis style vehicle. The vehicle was not parked in camera view.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

Related Posts

Fighting Rumors: The Cost Of False Alarms And Thre...
Billingsley Man Killed in I-65 Crash with Tractor ...
Court Order Shuts Down Montgomery Credit Repair Co...
Two Shot, One Dead in Rane Drive Shooting