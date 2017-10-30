Police Search for Wetumpka Gas Station Robber

by Rashad Snell

1/3 H&K3

2/3 H&K2

3/3 H&K 1





On October 26, between 9:10 and 9:15 p.m., an unknown male robbed the H&K gas station located at the corner of Highway 111 and Highway 14 in Wetumpka.

According to witnesses, the suspect was driving a silver or beige Ford Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis style vehicle. The vehicle was not parked in camera view.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!