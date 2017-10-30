Rainfall Totals Impact Cotton Crops in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Dallas County cotton farmer says above average rainfall totals this year is affecting his crops.

Cotton farmer Roy Moore says he’s had to deal with a lot of wet weather on his farm this year.

Weather officials rain totals for this time of year are 23 inches higher than normal.

Moore says cotton plants don’t grow as tall and produce less cotton when they get too much water.

“If it stays too wet and the ground gets compacted then the seed won’t germinate,” said Moore.

“Then you have to go back in there and plant it again. And replanting cotton is real expensive cause cotton seed now, a 50 pound bag of cotton seed is about $600 dollars.”

Moore says in spite of the wet weather, he’s expecting a pretty good harvest this year.