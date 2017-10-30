Small-Engine Company Brings 50 New Jobs to Auburn-Area

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that Milwaukee-based Briggs & Stratton Corp. plans to begin production of Vanguard big block V-twin engines at its Auburn location in 2018, ultimately creating approximately 50 new jobs for the area. The project involves a $12 million investment from the company.

“Briggs & Stratton is a valuable, longtime member of Alabama’s business community, and the company’s decision to expand its product manufacturing in Auburn is a testament to the strong partnership we have developed together over the years,” Governor Ivey said. “I’m committed to creating an ideal environment for commerce and letting the world know that Alabama is open for business.”

Part of the company’s strategic commercial engine growth plan is a related project at its operation in Statesboro, Georgia.

“We see this as a strategic competitive advantage because we can manufacture close to our customers in the U.S., which allows us to be more price competitive and shortens the supply chain for our customers,” said David Rodgers, senior vice president and president of Engines and Power at Briggs & Stratton.

Mayor Bill Ham congratulated the team at Briggs & Stratton in Auburn for its success and gaining the new product line for the facility.

“We are truly grateful that the leadership at Briggs & Stratton continues to trust our community with their investment,” Ham said. “The contributions to our economy and the lives of our citizens cannot be overstated. From providing jobs to helping fund our annual Fourth of July fireworks display for many years running, they are an outstanding corporate member of the community.”

Briggs & Stratton, which has operated in Auburn for 22 years, is one of the city’s largest industrial employers, with 430 workers.

“I would like to extend a thank you the Alabama Department of Commerce for their overwhelming support, which has helped enable us to not only grow and compete, but also to strengthen our connection with the communities,” Rodgers said.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the addition of the new product line at the Auburn facility reflects the high level of confidence the company has in its Alabama workforce.

“A top priority for Alabama’s economic development team is to support world-class companies like Briggs & Stratton that are looking to expand in the state, and one of the most important resources we have in that mission is Alabama’s highly skilled workforce,” Canfield said.

For additional details, please see Briggs & Stratton’s press release in the company’s online newsroom: https://www.basco.com/newsroom/browse/briggs-and-stratton-to-move-product-from-japan-to-georgia-and-alabama.html