Two Shot, One Dead in Rane Drive Shooting

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

On Saturday, October 28,  MPD and Fire Medics  responded to the 3100 block of Rane Drive  in reference  to a shooting of two subjects.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  A second subject, an adult male sustained a fatal gunshot  wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation and there is nothing additional at this time.

 

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

 

Related Posts

Court Order Shuts Down Montgomery Credit Repair Co...
Man Drowns After Falling into the Coosa River
Fair Food: A Timeless Tradition
Montgomery Biscuits Host First-Ever Ballpark Candy...