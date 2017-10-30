Two Shot, One Dead in Rane Drive Shooting

by Rashad Snell

On Saturday, October 28, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Rane Drive in reference to a shooting of two subjects.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A second subject, an adult male sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation and there is nothing additional at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.