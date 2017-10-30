Warming Trend Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re just about on the backside of our latest cold snap. Temps will head down into the low to mid 40s tonight but a nice warming trend is ahead for the remainder of the work week. Weather conditions look great for trick or treating hours Tuesday. You can expect a clear sky with temps in the 60s early dropping into the 50s late evening. As for Wednesday and the rest of the week, a frontal boundary will make a run at the deep south but weaken once it arrives over us. No cold air comes in with it but the front will stall nearby, so we can’t rule out some passing showers for the mid and latter half of the week. Despite any rain activity temps will warm nicely through the week and upcoming weekend. Morning lows go back into the 50s to lower 60s while daytime highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.