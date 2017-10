80 Degree Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

Our warming trend is underway and it’s going to stick around for a while. Temps will start out in the 50s to lower 60s but warm nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be more southerly so not only do we warm but moisture increases and we can’t rule out a few passing showers through the remainder of the week. We stay in this mild weather pattern right through the weekend into the early part of next week.