ASU Announces Changes to the 94th Turkey Day Classic

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama State University University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a change to the schedule involving the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic at ASU Stadium.

After Cheyney University, the original opponent, pulled out of the game due to financial difficulties at the university, Alabama State turned to a familiar foe to fill the gap for the contest – Edward Waters College.

“We are excited to make this announcement regarding the Hornets’ new opponent for the 2017 Turkey Day Classic,” said President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of Interim Athletics Director Jennifer Williams and her staff, the University was able to secure the agreement with Edward Waters. We are looking forward to having a great Classic week of events and a great game on Turkey Day.”

Alabama State and Edward Waters have met one time before, with the Hornets coming out with a 38-6 win in the third game of the 2009 season.

Kickoff for the 2017 Turkey Day Classic is set for 2 pm.

The Turkey Day Classic is the longest running HBCU Classic in the nation and has featured just seven different opponents, including Tuskegee (1924-’70, ’72-’85, ’88-’90, and ’93-2012), Mississippi Valley State (’71), Clark Atlanta (’86), Johnson C. Smith (’87 and ’91), Fayetteville State (’92), Stillman (2013-14) and Miles (2015-16).

The Hornets hosted the event at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl until 2012, when the game was officially moved to the “new” ASU Stadium. Since 2012, the Hornets are 4-1 in the Turkey Day Classic held at ASU Stadium.